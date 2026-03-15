Bruno Fernandes closes in on Premier League assists record as Man United beats Aston Villa 3-1

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Bruno Fernandes moved closer to breaking the Premier League 's assists record as Manchester United tightened its grip on Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes provided assists for two of United's goals to take his tally for the season to 16. The record for a single Premier League campaign is 20, with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both reaching that mark.