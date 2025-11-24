Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield suffers sprained left shoulder in loss to Rams

“Well, Teddy will play if he’s out for some time,” Bowles said. “Very confident in what Teddy can do with a full week of practice taking every snap and every play. We think he’ll be fine.”

Mayfield went into the medical tent after throwing a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tez Johnson in the second quarter, holding his non-throwing shoulder. Mayfield returned but appeared to aggravate the injury, clutching his shoulder in obvious discomfort after tossing a Hail Mary attempt that was intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. to end the half.

Mayfield returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling and wearing street clothes. He completed 9 of 19 passes for 41 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, was sacked twice, and ran four times for 19 yards before exiting, showing the fearlessness that has revitalized his career in Tampa Bay by scrambling for two third-down conversions to kickstart the touchdown drive.

“That’s what makes Baker special,” Bridgewater said. “You know, it’s relentless effort every play, and tries to maximize every single play.”

After his talismanic play and moxie helped the Buccaneers (6-5) win the NFC South in each of the past two seasons, Mayfield got off to another strong start in helping his team win five of their first six games before injuries piled up on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay has lost three straight and four of the past five.

The Buccaneers have been particularly hammered on offense in recent weeks. Wide receiver Mike Evans broke his clavicle on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Lions, potentially sidelining one of the NFL’s most consistent offensive weapons for the rest of the season. Running back Bucky Irving has not been available since Sept. 28 because of foot and shoulder injuries. Wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. played Sunday for the third time this season, finishing with two receptions for nine yards as he worked on a limited snap count.

Tampa Bay is in first place in the NFC South, pending the result of the game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. The Panthers, who are 6-5 going into the Week 13 finale in Santa Clara, California, and Buccaneers will play twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.

It could be Bridgewater starting those crucial games, having joined the Buccaneers in August after being suspended from coaching his alma mater Miami Northwestern High School. He was 8 of 15 for 62 yards under difficult circumstances against a powerful Rams’ pass rush free to come after the quarterback with their big lead.

Bridgewater arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday morning after attending a funeral in Miami.

“My mentor actually passed away and I went back home for his funeral, so I got here today about 10:30 this morning, and had to play in the game,” Bridgewater said. “I think it’s pretty cool. My lifestyle is more like a rock star, I guess. But it’s unfortunate that, you know, it came by way of injury.

Bridgewater didn’t want to speculate about whether Mayfield would be available against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday to start a three-game homestand.

“You never want to see guys injured, especially your leader. But Baker’s a tough guy, man. He tried to come back out there and tough it out for the guys. That says a lot about him, says a lot about this team.”

