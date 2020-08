Bucks clinch top see in East with 130-116 win over Heat

The Heat led by 6 with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter when Antetokounmpo picked up his fifth foul on a charge and headed to the bench. Andre Iguodala made a 3 for Miami before the Bucks scored the next 13 points, capped by a 3 from Bledsoe, to take a 107-103 lead with about seven minutes remaining.

Robinson made a 3-pointer to end a scoring drought of almost four minutes for Miami with about 6 ½ minutes to go and Antetokounmpo re-entered the game soon after that.

The Heat led by 12 with about 10 minutes left in third quarter before Milwaukee used a 16-3 run to take an 82-81 lead with five minutes left in the quarter. Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews each had five points each in that span to help close the gap.

The Bucks cut the lead to 3 with a dunk by Antetokounmpo late in the third. But the Heat wrapped up the quarter with a 5-2 spurt to take a 98-92 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Heat: Butler missed his second straight game with a sore right ankle. ... Dragic sat out with a sprained left ankle after injuring it Tuesday. ... Miami had 19 turnovers.

Bucks: Bledsoe had nine points and five assists in his second game back after missing the first two games in the bubble after testing positive for the coronavirus. ... It’s the second straight game where Milwaukee allowed 73 points in the first half after the Nets also had 73 before halftime en route to a 119-116 win on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Heat: Play the Suns on Saturday night.

Bucks: Play Dallas on Saturday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

August 6, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) play for the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores a basket in front of Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) moves in on defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement