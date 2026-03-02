Giannis Antetokounmpo returns and says he can't rush back from injuries at age 31

That's a new experience for Antetokounmpo, who had grown accustomed to returning earlier than expected from injuries.

“I’ve just got to be smarter moving forward, because things that I was able to do in the past maybe I’m not able to do now,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve just got to be more methodical with my rehab.”

During Milwaukee's 2021 playoff run, Antetokounmpo missed just two games with a hyperextended left knee and went on to earn NBA Finals MVP honors while leading the Bucks to their first championship in half a century. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the series-ending Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

This season has proved more frustrating.

“I’m not old, but I’m older, for sure,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not 24 years old anymore. I’m 31.”

Antetokounmpo missed eight games with a right calf strain in December, came back and then strained his calf again. Calf issues also caused him to miss Milwaukee's 2024 first-round playoff loss to Indiana.

“When you’re dealing with soft-tissue issues, it’s hard,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’ve dealt with knee pain in the past. It’s totally different. If you're not able to take care of your soft-tissue injuries, they can linger. I think that’s what happened this year. I feel like I've been playing the whole year with a deficit.”

The same could be said for Antetokounmpo's team.

Milwaukee is 15-16 with Antetokounmpo and 11-18 without him as the Bucks are facing increasingly long odds in their bid for a 10th straight playoff berth.

The Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, 3 1/2 games behind 10th-place Charlotte. The teams that finish seventh through 10th compete in a tournament for the East’s two final playoff spots.

Milwaukee went 8-2 without Antetokounmpo from Feb. 3-25 but has lost its last three games by a combined 79 points. Bucks coach Doc Rivers altered his rotation Monday by giving Ousmane Dieng his second start of the season and not playing Kyle Kuzma.

Forward Bobby Portis referred to Milwaukee's 8-2 stretch as “fool's gold,” pointing out that many of those wins came against teams with losing records.

“Obviously a lot of ground we have to cover to get into a play-in situation, a playoff situation,” Portis said. “New waters for us, new uncharted waters for us. Really not used to being in this situation, but I just think … staying together is big. So many ways different guys can go. You can start thinking about yourself. You can start thinking about summer, whatever it is.”

The Bucks will try to make their push amid speculation about Antetokounmpo's future.

In October, Antetokounmpo becomes eligible to sign a four-year contract extension worth up to $275 million. He otherwise could become a free agent at the end of next season.

Although Antetokounmpo repeatedly has discussed how much he loves playing in Milwaukee, he also has prioritized wanting to play on a team that’s committed to competing for championships. The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each of the last three seasons.

Now they'll have their hands full getting to the postseason at all. In the meantime, Antetokounmpo will have his minutes restricted while he works toward full health and gets accustomed to playing with Dieng and Cam Thomas.

“I’m just happy that I’m on the court,” Antetokounmpo said. “It doesn’t matter if I play 18 minutes, 20 minutes, 22, whatever, I’m just happy that I’m out there. I’m just in a mindset where I try not to take nothing for granted.”

