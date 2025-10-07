Building collapse in central Madrid leaves 3 construction workers injured, 4 more missing

One of the injured workers was being treated at a hospital for a leg fracture, emergency services spokeswoman Beatriz Martín said.

Firefighters said that “several floors” of the five-story building collapsed. Police were also at the scene.

In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.

The facade of the building was intact, and the rubble hadn't fallen outside on the street.