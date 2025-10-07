Building collapse in central Madrid leaves 3 construction workers injured, 4 more missing

Breaking: Early voting for Nov. 4 election starts today: Here’s how to cast your ballot

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building collapse in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — A building under renovation in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday, injuring three construction workers and leaving four others missing, Spanish authorities said.

Emergency services are searching for the missing workers, according to central government official Francisco Martín.

One of the injured workers was being treated at a hospital for a leg fracture, emergency services spokeswoman Beatriz Martín said.

Firefighters said that “several floors” of the five-story building collapsed. Police were also at the scene.

In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.

The facade of the building was intact, and the rubble hadn't fallen outside on the street.

