Bulgarians protest widespread graft and call for a fair election

The latest developments are leaving the European Union member country without a budget for next year and without a regular government, just before Bulgaria is set to join the eurozone.

Now, President Rumen Radev is expected to appoint a caretaker government and set the date for the next early vote — the eighth since 2021.

On Thursday, people insisted on fair and free elections rather than polls compromised by vote manipulation, vote-buying and falsification of election results as in the previous campaign.

At the core of the protesters’ frustrations is the role of Bulgarian politician and oligarch Delyan Peevski, who has been sanctioned by both the United States and the United Kingdom, and whose MRF New Beginning party backed the outgoing coalition led by the GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

The Balkan country of 6.4 million people is due to make the switch from its national currency, the lev, to the euro on Jan. 1, to become the eurozone’s 21st member. Bulgaria joined the EU in 2007.