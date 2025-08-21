Bullet was fired into Chiefs coach Andy Reid's office last spring while he was there, report says

The Star reported two more bullets hit the facility, with one striking the third floor and another an outdoor air-conditioning unit. Few people in the organization knew about the incident.

The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault because the building was occupied at the time, Kansas City police said in a statement released Thursday. No one was struck, and there were no injuries.

There have been no charges or arrests in the case and the investigation remains open, police said.

"Based on investigation to this point there is no indication this was a targeted incident at any person or organization,” the police statement said.

A Chiefs spokesman declined to comment to the AP on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just months after Reid led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship repeat and their third title in a five-year span. They won the AFC again last season, only to lose to Philadelphia.

Reid has a 273-146-1 record in 12 seasons with the Chiefs and 14 with the Eagles. He ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time wins list behind Don Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick. ___

