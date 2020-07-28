Burns outlines 8 projects; PBS launches documentary service

It will join other existing streaming services PBS Kids, PBS Masterpiece and PBS Living.

Public television also announced a series of upcoming projects planned in part as a reaction to the nation's discussion of social justice issues in the wake of George Floyd's death.

One will be a PBS Kids half-hour special, premiering on Oct. 9, about talking to youngsters about race and racism.

“Our commitment runs deep, throughout PBS and public television, to make sure all of our audience can see their stories reflected,” said Paula Kerger, PBS' president and CEO.

Alicia Keys is the executive producer of a documentary, “American Masters: How It Feels to be Free,” that will premiere early next year. It will tell the story of six Black female entertainers — Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier.

Also next year, PBS will air a two-part documentary from Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on Black churches, spotlighting their history and music. Gates said he felt fortunate to finish filming at churches throughout the country just before the COVID-19 pandemic.