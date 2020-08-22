Butler scores 27 points, Heat beat Pacers to take 3-0 lead

The Pacers challenged a call in the final minute of the third quarter when Indiana’s Myles Turner got tangled up with Miami’s Kelly Olynyk and was called for a loose ball foul. The call was overturned, and Olynyk was called for the loose ball foul. Turner made one of two free throws to cut Miami’s lead to four.

Indiana cut it to two points three times in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Heat: Dragic scored 11 points in the first quarter. ... Made 6 of 9 3-pointers in the first quarter. ... Outscored the Pacers 15-2 at the free-throw line in the first half.

Pacers: Coach Nate McMillan was given a technical foul in the second quarter. ... Held Miami to 5-for-19 shooting in the third quarter. ... Oladipo fouled out in the final minute.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Monday.

