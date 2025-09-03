C-SPAN announces deal for its service to be carried on YouTube TV, Hulu

Congress involved itself in the issue, passing a resolution this spring calling on the services' parent companies — Alphabet for YouTube and Disney for Hulu — to add C-SPAN to their programming mix. Because congressional sessions and hearings represent a big portion of C-SPAN's programming, the politicians faced diminished airtime without a deal.

At its peak a decade ago, C-SPAN was seen in some 100 million homes with television. The number of homes paying for TV has since dropped to some 70 million, with roughly 20 million of those consumers now getting television through services like YouTube and Hulu, and they weren't showing C-SPAN.

C-SPAN said its revenues had dropped from nearly $64 million in 2019 to $45.4 million in 2023.

“We are proud that this agreement will give millions more Americans access to our unfiltered coverage of the nation's political process,” said Sam Feist, C-SPAN's CEO.

___

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.