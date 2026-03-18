Cable news network MS NOW shuffles schedule, moving Stephanie Ruhle and Alicia Menendez to daytime

The “Morning Joe” crew will be on for three hours starting at 6 a.m., instead of four, with MS NOW saying it was the show's choice to cut back.

Of the two current daytime anchors losing their jobs, Ana Cabrera is leaving the network and Chris Jansing will become MS NOW's chief political reporter. The network still has to fill an 11 a.m. time slot before the changes take effect in June.

Jacob Soboroff will anchor two three-hour shifts on the weekend, the network's first program to be based in Los Angeles.