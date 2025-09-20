Caitlin Clark says she was fined $200 for social media post about referees

“Got fined $200 for this lol," she wrote on X, adding a series of crying laughter emojis. "BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The Fever open the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

Clark's post was then quoted by fellow injured Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who was quick to offer her support to the young star.

"That’s really gonna break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!” Cunningham wrote on X.

The WNBA typically doesn't announce when players are fined.

