California Gov. Newsom signs legislation calling special election on redrawn congressional map

The legislation is a response by Democrats seeking to neutralize Texas Republicans’ push to adopt a new congressional map favoring the GOP at the urging of President Donald Trump. That state’s House approved the map, which would create five more winnable districts for Republicans, on Wednesday.

Democrats have made the issue about more than maps, tying it explicitly to the fate of democracy in the country. Voters will have the ultimate say.

Many states, including Texas, give legislators the power to draw maps. California relies on an independent commission that is supposed to be nonpartisan and would need permission from voters to implement the new map.

If approved, the map would replace the existing one through 2030. Then the commission would take back mapmaking power after the next census.

Democrats currently hold 43 out of California’s 52 U.S. House seats.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — California lawmakers passed a legislative package Thursday advancing a partisan redistricting plan aimed at winning Democrats up to five more U.S. House seats in the 2026 elections, the latest step in a tit-for-tat gerrymandering battle after Texas Republicans advanced their own redrawn map to pad their House majority by the same number of seats at President Donald Trump’s urging.

Lawmakers voted mostly along party lines after hours of debate. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who pushed for the high-stakes effort to counter Texas, is expected to sign the legislation later Thursday. But that won’t make the map final. It still needs approval from voters in a special election scheduled for November.

“We don’t want this fight and we didn’t choose this fight, but with our democracy on the line, we will not run away from this fight,” Democratic Assemblyman Marc Berman said.

Republicans, who have filed a lawsuit and called for a federal investigation into the plan, promised to keep fighting it.

California Assemblyman James Gallagher, the Republican minority leader, said Trump was “wrong” to push for new Republican seats elsewhere, contending the president was just responding to Democratic gerrymandering in other states. But he warned that Newsom’s approach, which the governor has dubbed “fight fire with fire,” was dangerous.

“You move forward fighting fire with fire and what happens?” Gallagher asked. “You burn it all down.”

In Texas, the Republican-controlled state Senate was scheduled to vote on a map Thursday night. After that, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's signature will be all that is needed to make the map official. It’s part of Trump’s effort to stave off an expected loss of the GOP’s majority in the U.S. House in the 2026 midterm elections.

A battle for the US House control waged via redistricting

On a national level, the partisan makeup of existing districts puts Democrats within three seats of a majority. The incumbent president’s party usually loses congressional seats in the midterms.

The president has pushed other Republican-controlled states including Indiana and Missouri to also revise their maps to add more winnable GOP seats. Ohio Republicans were also already scheduled to revise their maps to make them more partisan.

The U.S. Supreme Court has said the Constitution does not outlaw partisan gerrymandering, only using race to redraw district lines. Texas Republicans embraced that when their House of Representatives passed its revision Wednesday. “

The underlying goal of this plan is straight forward: improve Republican political performance,” state Rep. Todd Hunter, the Republican who wrote the bill revising Texas’ maps, said.

On Thursday, California Democrats noted Hunter’s comments and said they had to take extreme steps to counter the Republican move. “What do we do, just sit back and do nothing? Or do we fight back?” Democratic state Sen. Lena Gonzalez said. “This is how we fight back and protect our democracy.”

Democrats have sought a national commission for redistricting

Republicans and some Democrats championed the 2008 ballot measure that established California’s nonpartisan redistricting commission, along with the 2010 one that extended its role to drawing congressional maps.

Democrats have sought a national commission that would draw lines for all states but have been unable to pass legislation creating that system.

Trump’s midterm redistricting ploy has shifted Democrats.

That was clear in California, where Newsom was one of the members of his party who backed the initial redistricting commission ballot measures, and where Assemblyman Joshua Lowenthal, whose father, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, was another Democratic champion of a nonpartisan commission, presided over the state Assembly’s passage of the redistricting package.

Former President Barack Obama, who’s also backed a nationwide nonpartisan approach, has also backed Newsom’s bid to redraw the California map, saying it was a necessary step to stave off the GOP’s Texas move.

“I think that approach is a smart, measured approach,” Obama said Tuesday during a fundraiser for the Democratic Party’s main redistricting arm, noting that California voters will still have the final say on the map.

California's plan is temporary

The California map would last only through 2030, when the state’s commission would draw up a new map for the normal, once-a-decade redistricting to adjust district lines after the decennial U.S. Census. Democrats are also mulling reopening Maryland’s and New York’s maps for mid-decade redraws.

However, more Democratic-run states have commission systems like California’s or other redistricting limits than Republican ones do, leaving the GOP with a freer hand to swiftly redraw maps. New York, for example, can’t draw new maps until 2028, and even then, only with voter approval.

In Texas, outnumbered Democrats turned to unusual steps to try to delay passage, leaving the state to delay a vote by 15 days. Upon their return, they were assigned round-the-clock police monitoring.

California Republicans didn’t take such dramatic steps but complained bitterly about Democrats muscling the package through the Statehouse and harming what GOP State Sen. Tony Strickland called the state’s “gold-standard” nonpartisan approach.

“What you’re striving for is predetermined elections,” Strickland said. “You’re taking the voice away from Californians.”

Associated Press reporters Nicholas Riccardi in Denver and Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.