X

California governor announces new reopening plan

Los Angeles Unified School District students stand in a hallway socially distance during a lunch break at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The LAUSD schools resumed classes with distance learning, but many underprivileged students still struggle, according to Mel Culpepper, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. The facility is open for children whose parents must leave home to work. There is no charge. Snacks and lunch are provided. "These kids are already behind," said Culpepper. "Our mission is to help the kids and families that need us most and that's what we are doing." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Unified School District students stand in a hallway socially distance during a lunch break at Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The LAUSD schools resumed classes with distance learning, but many underprivileged students still struggle, according to Mel Culpepper, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. The facility is open for children whose parents must leave home to work. There is no charge. Snacks and lunch are provided. "These kids are already behind," said Culpepper. "Our mission is to help the kids and families that need us most and that's what we are doing." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

news | Updated 6 minutes ago
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday a new process for reopening businesses that is slower and more gradual than what the state tried earlier this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new rules create a four-tier, color-coded system that counties will move through based on their number of cases and percentage of positive tests. It will rely on two metrics to determine which tier a county is in: case rates and the percentage of positive tests.

The new process will put more power with the state instead of the counties.

The new rules come nearly two months after Newsom shut down bars, restaurants for indoor dining and a slew of other businesses following a surge in cases after the state’s first reopening attempt.

Under the new process, counties will have to meet certain metrics for three weeks before they can reopen certain businesses. Newsom didn’t immediately say which businesses will be included in which color tier or what the reopening will look like.

The state will now report virus statistics, such as case numbers, on a weekly basis.

The new approach is aimed at ensuring the state’s cases don’t skyrocket when businesses begin to reopen.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.