Cameron Boozer scores 35 points as No. 4 Duke tops No. 22 Arkansas 80-71

Caleb Foster had 15 points and eight assists for Duke (8-0), which is off to its best start since it winning its first 11 games of the 2017-18 season. Patrick Ngongba II added 11 points.

Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 points for Arkansas (5-2), and fellow freshman Meleek Thomas finished with 13. Trevon Brazile had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

After trailing by 13 in the first half, the Razorbacks used a 10-3 run to take a 60-53 lead with 10:09 left. Thomas capped the spurt with a 3-pointer.

But Duke delivered down the stretch. Ngongba's basket gave the Blue Devils a 66-64 lead with 5:20 remaining. Foster made a big 3-pointer with 2:31 to go,

Cameron Boozer began to assert himself in the final minutes of the first half. He made two 3-pointers, converted a driving layup and picked up an assist on Dame Sarr's dunk during a 10-0 run that gave Duke a 32-22 lead with 5:11 left.

The Blue Devils had a 41-35 lead at the break after the Razorbacks closed the first half with a 7-0 spurt. Cameron Boozer had 15 points at halftime on 6-for-9 shooting.

Up next

Arkansas hosts No. 6 Louisville on Wednesday night.

Duke hosts No. 10 Florida on Tuesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball