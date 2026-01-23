Cameron Smotherman collapses after weighing in for UFC 324, fight with Ricky Turcios canceled

Smotherman hit his head and chin on the stage.

After briefly sitting up with assistance, Smotherman laid back down on his left side before being rolled onto his back as doctors rushed to his aid for medical treatment.

Once again, roughly three minutes after collapsing, Smotherman was assisted to a seated position for another minute before being brought to his feet, where he appeared to go unconscious as he was carried off the stage by UFC personnel.

A UFC spokesperson said Smotherman was transported from T-Mobile Arena to a hospital for precautionary evaluations and is being discharged.

Smotherman was to face Turcios in a preliminary bout. UFC 324 will be the first to air on Paramount+, the new exclusive streaming partner for the organization after seven successful years with ESPN.

