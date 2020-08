Campus-based Thai protest movement extends reach to streets

Thailand has experienced a successful coup roughly every six years on average since the army toppled the absolute monarchy in 1932 and replaced it with a constitutional monarchy. But it has been under military rule for much of the time since then.

As the army chief in 2014, current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha led a coup ousting an elected government. He then served as prime minister in the military regime that succeeded it, and returned as premier after a general election last year. Laws guiding the 2019 election were widely seen as so heavily rigged in Prayuth's favor that victory was all but guaranteed.

Protest leaders triggered controversy last week when they expanded their agenda, publicly criticizing Thailand’s constitutional monarchy and issuing a 10-point manifesto calling for its reform.

Their action was virtually unprecedented, as the monarchy is considered sacrosanct in Thailand, and any criticism is normally kept private. A lese majeste law calls for a prison sentence of three to 15 years for anyone found guilty of defaming the royal institution.

The sensitivity of the issue was illustrated by the failure of most mainstream Thai media to report in any detail on the students’ manifesto about the monarchy.

Police have arrested several protest leaders and charged them with sedition for statements made at a small rally in July. They were released on bail and vowed to attend Sunday’s rally, in what appeared to be defiance of the terms of their release.

Many young people at Sunday's protest were undeterred.

A 10th grade student from Satriwithaya School, an elite secondary school for girls, said it was not the first protest she had attended. The 14-year-old, who gave her name only as Pang, was with friends at a table selling books and other items to raise funds for the protest movement.

“I came to this protest today because I want to express my standpoint in opposing the dictatorship, asking for equal rights and having a better future," she said.

It has been unclear how the escalation of the activists' demands to include the monarchy has affected the popularity of the movement, since it could alienate some followers or make them fearful that the authorities will crack down heavily on them.

The government may also be faced with a dilemma, since it is committed to defending the royal institution but likely wary of acting with too heavy a hand that might tilt public support to the protesters.

Prime Minister Prayuth’s government has done well in coping with the health aspects of the coronavirus, but its management of the economy had been lackluster even before COVID-19 battered it.

Royalists have responded to the student movement by defending the monarchy in online statements and petitions, and in person with a small presence adjacent to Sunday’s rally. They declared earlier that they were there to observe and bear witness to any insults to the monarchy.

___

Associated Press writer Busaba Sivasomboon contributed to this report.

Supporters of the Thai monarchy display portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near Democracy Monument where anti-government protesters are gathering Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students raise three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute, during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A pro-democracy student raises a three-finger, symbol of resistance salute, during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Pro-democracy activists dance during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government demanding to dissolve the parliament, hold new elections, amend the constitution and end intimidation of the government's opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

A pro-democracy student holds a poster during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A pro-democracy protester holds up a poster during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Pro-democracy students dance during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A pro-democracy activist displays a placard during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government demanding to dissolve the parliament, hold new elections, amend the constitution and end intimidation of the government's opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy students gather in front of Democracy Monument during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government if it failed to meet their demands, which include holding of new elections, amending the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Pro-democracy activists display placards during a protest at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government demanding to dissolve the parliament, hold new elections, amend the constitution and end intimidation of the government's opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe