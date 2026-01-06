Canada beats Finland 6-3 in 3rd-place game in world junior hockey championship

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sam O'Reilly scored twice, Gavin McKenna and Michael Hage each had four points and Canada beat Finland 6-3 on Monday in the third-place game in the world junior hockey championship.

Czechia faced Sweden on Monday night in the first all-European final since 2016. On Sunday night, Czechia beat Canada 6-4, and Sweden edged Finland 4-3 in a shootout.