Canadian Brooke Henderson takes share of lead in home CPKC Women’s Open

Lee shot a 65 to match Henderson at 11-under 202. The Australian player chipped in for birdie on the par-4 eighth, made a long eagle putt on the par-5 12th. She ran in an 8-footer for another eagle on the 17th, then chipped in again to save par on the par-4 18th.

Lee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June in Texas for her third major title and 11th LPGA Tour title. She’s No. 4 in the world.

Henderson, from Smith Falls, Ontario, overcame a slow start Thursday. She played the first 11 holes on the tree-lined layout in 3 over, then fought back for an even-par 71, and had a shot 66 on Friday.

Akie Iwai, the Portland Classic winner last week who took a three-stroke lead into the weekend, bogeyed the first three holes in a 72 to drop into a tie for third at 8 under with top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul.

Thitikul shot 69. She’s making her first start since taking the No. 1 spot in the world from Nelly Korda.

Aphrodite Deng, the 15-year-old Canadian amateur who was tied for second after an opening 66, was 6 under after a 68.

Korda was tied for 24th at 3 under after a 72.

