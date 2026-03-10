Canadian police investigate reports of gunfire at US consulate in Toronto

Toronto police said they responded to reports at around 5:30 a.m. that someone shot a gun at the U.S. consulate.

In a post on social media, police said they were at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West.

“Evidence of a firearm discharge has been located,” police said in the post.

No suspect information has been released.

The reported shooting comes after two Toronto-area synagogues were struck by gunfire last weekend.