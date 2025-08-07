Canadian teen Mboko reaches Montreal final, beating Rybakina in 3rd-set tiebreaker

From Toronto, Mboko started the year ranked outside the top 300. She upset top-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the quarterfinals, then topped Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 on Monday.

From Kazakhstan, Rybakina won at Wimbledon in 2022. She has nine career WTA Tour victories, winning in May on clay at Strasbourg.

Rybakina beat Mboko 6-3, 7-5 last month in Washington.

