Canucks blitz Binnington, eliminate Blues 6-2 in Game 6

The Canucks took an aggressive tack from the opening faceoff. The Blues were about to escape their zone after a heavy forecheck by Vancouver, but left wing Jacob De La Rose accidentally stepped on the puck as he tried to start a rush the other way.

Beagle snagged it, pivoted toward the slot and snapped a shot that clipped Binnington's left shoulder on the way into the upper corner of the net just 3:45 into the game. The Canucks scored first in all but one game in the series.

NOTES

The Blues won three elimination games in the postseason last year, two against Dallas in the second round and one against Boston in the Stanley Cup finals, all with Binnington allowing one goal apiece. ... This was the last of the eight first round series to be decided, none of which went the seven-game distance. Five of them were done in five games. Only one of the eight qualifying series went to the five-game maximum.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL

Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) and Adam Gaudette (88), celebrate a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save as St. Louis Blues' Robert Thomas (18) and Canucks' Jordie Benn (4) battle during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Vancouver Canucks' Antoine Roussel (26) and Adam Gaudette (88) celebrate a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) during second-period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON