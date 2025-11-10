Car explodes near New Delhi's Red Fort, killing at least 8 people, police say

NEW DELHI (AP) — A car exploded near the historic Red Fort in India's capital Monday, killing at least eight people and triggering a fire that damaged several vehicles parked nearby, New Delhi police said.
Several fire engines rushed to the scene after the blast was reported near one of the gates of the Red Fort metro station, the city's fire services said. The cause of the explosion remained unclear.
Sanjay Tyagi, a spokesman for Delhi Police, told The Associated Press that at least 8 people were killed, and several others injured. “We are investigating the cause of the blast,” he said.
