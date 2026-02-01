Cardinals hire Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as head coach

The 38-year-old Los Angeles Rams assistant replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was fired on Jan. 5 after a 15-36 record over three seasons, including 3-14 this past season.

LaFleur — who is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur — has been the Rams’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

“I couldn’t be more fired up to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and am beyond grateful to (owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (general manager) Monti (Ossenfort) for this opportunity,” LaFleur said in a statement.

“Having competed against them in the NFC so many times in recent years, I know the type of talent and toughness the team has and cannot wait to get to Arizona to hit the ground running.”

Los Angeles had the NFL’s top offense in 2025, averaging nearly 400 total yards and more than 30 points per game. The Rams fell one game short of the Super Bowl, losing to the Seattle Seahawks 31-27 in the NFC championship game.

The Cardinals’ brass got a good look at LaFleur’s offense twice this past season when the Rams piled up a total of 82 points in a pair of lopsided wins. LaFleur also was the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets in 2021 and 2022 and worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for several years — including in Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Arizona's hiring process was a quiet one, with no official team announcements for interviews. The Cardinals reportedly talked to several candidates, including Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“We had the opportunity to speak with an outstanding group of candidates during this very thorough process and gathered tremendous insight from each of them," Bidwill said. “At the end of that process, it was clear that Mike LaFleur possesses all the traits necessary to lead this team to success as its head coach.”

LaFleur inherits some intriguing players on Arizona's roster, including All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat.

Arizona also has the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft.

“In his career, Mike has been around some of the best and brightest coaches in football and has been a key contributor to highly successful teams," Ossenfort said. “He understands what winning football looks like and what it takes to achieve it.”

The biggest questions on the roster surround quarterback Kyler Murray, whose future with the franchise is in flux. The 28-year-old has played seven seasons in the desert since being selected with the No. 1 pick in 2019 but has been to the playoffs just once, losing in the wild-card round to the Rams in 2021.

Ossenfort — who is returning for a fourth season — shed little light on Murray’s future after Gannon was fired.

“As it pertains to Kyler, Kyler’s under contract,” Ossenfort said in January. “Jacoby (Brissett) is under contract. Kedon Slovis is under contract. We just came off the last game of the year. Less than 24 hours ago, we just left the field. There will be a time and a place for those discussions.

“When you come off a season like we’ve had, all options are on the table.”

Murray played in just five games last season because of a foot injury, throwing for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He's in the middle of a $230.5 million, five-year contract that could last through 2028.

Brissett started the final 12 games of the season, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 TDs and eight interceptions but winning just one game. He's under contract next season.

LaFleur has to rebuild the Cardinals in the NFC West, which was the best division in football this season.

The Cardinals' 14 losses last season were more than the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers had combined. All three of those teams made it to the division round of the playoffs; the Seahawks will play the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL