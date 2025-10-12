Cardinals lose tight end Travis Vokolek with a neck injury in first quarter of Colts game

Fox Sports reported that Vokolek was alert and could move all of his extremities.

Vokolek was placed onto a backboard, then lifted onto the cart before giving a thumbs-up as the cart drove through one of the field's tunnels. A few minutes later, he was ruled out of the game with the injury.

Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. also went to the locker room late in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion. His head bounced hard off the turf after he caught a 21-yard pass with 6:52 left in the half.

