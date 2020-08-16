Cardinals RP allows 4 straight HRs vs White Sox in ML debut

Ramirez is among the players promoted by the Cardinals following a COVID-19 outbreak that stalled St. Louis' season for 2 1/2 weeks. The club returned to action Saturday with a doubleheader sweep over Chicago.

Ramirez, a 25-year-old right-hander, split last season between Double-A and Triple-A.

It was the 10th time in major league history a team hit four straight homers. The only other time the White Sox did it was on Aug. 14, 2008 against Kansas City, when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe connected.

