Carlos Alcaraz's brief knee problem at the US Open doesn't slow him down in a win

It was the first, brief hint of any trouble for the 22-year-old Alcaraz this week — well, other than the hair-cutting mistake by his brother that led to a shaved head.

He didn't let teasing from Frances Tiafoe about that bother him, and Alcaraz didn't seem too concerned about what went on with his knee against Darderi, a 23-year-old Italian who was making his debut as a seed at a major.

“I just felt something that was not working good in the knee, but after five, six points, it was gone,” Alcaraz said, describing the visit from the trainer as precautionary. “I'm going to talk with my team, but I'm not worried about it.”

Other than that blip, his play was terrific in the 1-hour, 44-minute match.

He delivered 31 winners to just 12 unforced errors and won 70 of the 105 points that lasted four shots or fewer.

“It's too bad that I ran into Carlos in the third round, because right now it's impossible to play against Jannik (Sinner) or Carlos. They are the two whose level is above everyone else's,” Darderi said. “Everyone knew going into today that my chances were not the highest.”

Alcaraz, who faces Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round, improved his career Grand Slam record to 80-13. Only Boris Becker, Bjorn Borg and Rafael Nadal were younger — by a month or two — when they got their 80th match win at majors.

What else happened Friday?

The 82nd-ranked Rinderknech reached the fourth round at a Slam for the first time by defeating Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Bonzi had won both of his first two matches in five sets, including in a wild one against 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who was fined $42,500 by the tournament for his meltdown after play was delayed when a photographer wandered onto the court. Emma Raducanu's best run at Flushing Meadows since her 2021 trophy ended with a 6-1, 6-2 loss to No. 9 Elena Rybakina. Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and 2024 runner-up Jessica Pegula advanced, while Taylor Townsend upset No. 5 Mirra Andreeva 7-5, 6-2; and Barbora Krejcikova beat No. 10 Emma Navarro in three sets. No. 4 Taylor Fritz won a late match but No. 6 Ben Shelton and No. 17 Frances Tiafoe were eliminated, leaving just two American men remaining.

Who is on Saturday's schedule?

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Jannik Sinner are among the players scheduled to play on Saturday as the third round wraps up.

