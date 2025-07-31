Carlos Correa is reuniting with the Astros after a trade from the dismantled Twins

The Twins got minor-league pitcher Matt Mikulski in return for Correa. They will also pay $33 million of the $103,419,355 remaining on his contract.

The 26-year-old Mikulski, who was a second-round pick in the 2021 draft by the San Francisco Giants, was promoted earlier this season to Houston's High-A affiliate in Asheville. He has 245 strikeouts in 225 2/3 minor league innings.

Correa, who waived his no-trade clause, has exclusively played shortstop in his 11-year major league career but will almost certainly move to third base for the AL West leaders with shortstop Jeremy Peña close to returning from the injured list. The Astros need help at third with All-Star Isaac Paredes out indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

Charismatic and an unquestioned leader in the clubhouse, Correa could help galvanize a team that has managed to remain atop the division standings despite dealing with multiple injuries to both its lineup and pitching staff.

Correa reunites with second baseman Jose Altuve, who is the Astros' longest-tenured player and one of his closest friends on the team. When asked about the possibility of Correa returning to Houston on Wednesday, Altuve raved about him before saying: "So I think — if anything (were) to happen, I hope it’s the best for him and for us.”

The 30-year-old Correa was named to two of his three All-Star Games while with the Astros and won a Gold Glove Award in 2021. He seemed to embrace the villain role when Houston became the league’s most hated team after it was revealed the Astros illegally stole signs in their run to the 2017 title and during the 2018 season.

He left when he became a free agent before the 2022 season when the Astros wouldn’t pay him what he believed he was worth, signing a three-year deal worth just over $105 million. Correa opted out of that contract after one year but re-signed with the Twins on a six-year, $200 million deal.

While Correa’s defense at shortstop has been impeccable and his leadership in the clubhouse strong, the investment for the Twins simply hasn’t panned out. He played the 2023 season through plantar fasciitis in his left foot, batting just .230 with 131 strikeouts in 135 games and a pedestrian .711 OPS.

He shined in the playoffs, helping the Twins end a record 18-game postseason losing streak and win a series for the first time in 21 years, and was enjoying an All-Star season in 2024 before plantar fasciitis popped up again — this time in his right foot. He had to withdraw from the All-Star Game and didn’t return until mid-September, after the Twins were already mired in a sharp swoon that pushed them out of playoff contention.

Correa has been much healthier this year, but not as productive. His .905 OPS in 2024 has fallen to .704 this year, with seven home runs in 93 games.

The contract he signed 2 1/2 years ago now constitutes a much larger percentage of the team’s payroll. The Twins have also seen a sharp decline in regional television revenue in light of the bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group, which prompted a spending reduction by ownership. The Pohlad family has since put the club up for sale.

The Twins will pay what they owe Correa in installments due each Dec. 15: $3 million in 2025 and $10 million each in 2026, 2027 and 2028. Correa is owed $11,419,355 of his $36 million salary this year, $31.5 million next season, $30.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.

Correa's contract also includes vesting options for the 2029-2032 seasons.

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell and AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

