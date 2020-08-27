Case by case: How nations are going back to school -- or not

Only six African countries have fully opened schools. In South Africa, students started returning to class this week class by class. It’s the second time schools are reopening, after an initial reopening resulted in new infections and prompted new closures. As daily COVID-19 cases are decreasing, the government has said all grades should be back in schools by Monday. The South African government has also allowed parents who don't want their children to return to school to apply for home schooling. Elsewhere in Africa, Kenya has closed its schools for the rest of 2020. In Uganda, the government is procuring radios for rural villages to help poor families with remote learning.

JAPAN

Some schools in Japan reopened Monday after a shorter-than-usual summer vacation to make up for missed classes earlier due to the pandemic. At an elementary school in Tokyo, mask-wearing children held a opening ceremony in classrooms instead of the school gym for better social distancing.

CHINA

As of last month, 208 million Chinese students, or roughly 75% of the country’s total had returned to class, many on some type of staggered class schedule. The rest are expected to return by Sept. 1.

PHILIPPINES

The Philippines has been repeatedly postponed reopening schools and that is now scheduled for Oct. 5. Even then, only remote-learning classes will be allowed. President Rodrigo Duterte says face-to-face classes should resume only when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST ASIA

Schools remain shut in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. In Sri Lanka, where the government says the virus has been contained to two clusters, schools were allowed to partially open this month for several grades facing government examinations shortly. Schools throughout Cambodia remain closed, while those in Thailand and Malaysia all reopened in July and August. Indonesian schools reopened in July with half-capacity classes and limited hours.

FRANCE

France is sending its 12.9 million students back to classrooms on Tuesday despite a sharp increase in infections in recent weeks. President Emmanuel Macron’s government wants to bridge inequalities for children that were worsened by the coronavirus lockdown and get more parents back to work. All teachers, middle school and high school students will have to wear masks all day, and schools will have one-way corridors and limited gatherings. Cafeterias will reopen to help children who rely on state-subsidized hot meals. The Paris region is giving out free laptops in case children are sent back into a lockdown.

GERMANY

Most German students are already back in school — and at least 41 of Berlin’s 825 schools have reported virus cases. Thousands of students have been quarantined around the country after outbreaks that some doctors attribute to family gatherings and travel during summer vacations. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they’re sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. Mask and other rules vary state-to-state. In Berlin children can take masks off during class; some states require masks all the time. The government says keeping schools open is more important than bringing fans back to sports stadiums or allowing big crowds for concerts.

BRITAIN

Most of the U.K.’s 11 million students haven’t seen a classroom since March, but children are to start returning to schools across England on Sept. 4. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called reopening schools a “moral duty,” and his government even threatened to fine parents who keep their kids at home. Among measures in place are hand-washing stations and staggered starts and lunch times, but masks aren't generally required. Some high schools are mulling a hybrid mix of physical and online classes but the goal is to go back in person. Britain has more than 41,500 virus-related deaths, the highest confirmed toll in Europe, and Johnson’s government has been strongly criticized for its handling of the pandemic.

SPAIN

Amid new infections and increasing anxiety from parents and criticism from teachers' unions, Spanish officials are adapting their plans before schools start reopening Sept. 4. They're hiring 11,000 additional teachers, building makeshift classrooms in schoolyards to gain space and creating “bubbles” of students who are allowed to mix with each other but not with outsiders. Authorities are facing the added pressure of wanting to reactivate the economy in a country with relatively high child poverty rates. Save the Children is asking for electronic devices to be distributed to disadvantaged families. Teachers' unions are calling for strikes. Madrid plans in-person classes for all students under 12, and a mix of online and in-class teaching for older students.

NORDIC COUNTRIES

Most schools resumed class last week in the Nordics, as they did at the end of the spring term, amid a general consensus that there is more harm for kids staying home than the risk of sending them to school. Sweden has few virus measures other than banning parents from entering schools when they drop children off. High school students even protested after Denmark’s second-largest city shut their schools because of new infections, saying they don’t learn as much remotely and questioning why they can go to shopping malls, gyms or the movies with lots of others but not school.

—-

Michael Rubinkam in Pennsylvania, Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg, Rodney Muhumuza in Kampala, Uganda, Jim Gomez in Manila, Nick Perry in Christchurch, New Zealand, Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Kristen Grieshaber in Berlin, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Pan Pylas in London contributed.

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 file photo, teacher Francie Keller welcomes the pupils of class 3c of the Lankow primary school on their first school day after the summer holidays in Schwerin, Germany. Despite a spike in virus infections, European authorities are determined to send children back to school. (Jens Buettner/DPA via AP, file) Credit: Jens Buettner Credit: Jens Buettner

A worker tidies up the playroom in the 'La Giostra Nel Parco' (Merry go around in the park) nursery school in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, ahead of reopening. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A worker pushes away the old double desks to be substituted by the new single ones for the start of the new school year, at the Isacco Newton high school institute in Rome Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Cecilia FabianoLaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano/ LaPresse Credit: Cecilia Fabiano/ LaPresse

A woman checks that desks are placed apart from each other at the Daniele Manin school in Rome, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. They want to narrow learning gaps between haves and have-nots that deepened during virus lockdowns – and to get their parents back to work. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

Desks and chairs are lined up in the courtyard of the Di Donato school in Rome, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. They want to narrow learning gaps between haves and have-nots that deepened during virus lockdowns – and to get their parents back to work. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

The new single desks that substituted the old ones, to guarantee a safe distance for the start of the new school year, are seen at the Isacco Newton high school institute in Rome Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Cecilia FabianoLaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

A worker cleans a window in the 'La Giostra Nel Parco' (Merry go around in the park) nursery school in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, ahead of reopening. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A woman carries her daughter in a stroller outside the 'La Giostra Nel Parco' (Merry go around in the park) nursery school in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, ahead of reopening. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A worker cleans the coat rack in the 'La Giostra Nel Parco' (Merry go around in the park) nursery school in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, ahead of reopening. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A worker cleans up the playroom in the 'La Giostra Nel Parco' (Merry go around in the park) nursery school in Milan, northern Italy, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, ahead of reopening. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A young girl wearing a face mask walks past a store displaying a coronavirus information poster and selling children's school stationery, backpacks, protective masks and hand sanitizers in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Schools in the Spanish capital are scheduled to open on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, students of the Robert-Koch vocational college sit with face masks in the classroom during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlin’s 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they're sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A woman and a young boy stop to pick up information leaflets at a store selling children's school stationery, backpacks, protective masks and hand sanitizers in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Schools in the Spanish capital are scheduled to open on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

A medical worker calls teachers and school staff for a blood COVID-19 test at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 file photo, parents wait with their children for the start of their first day of school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlin’s 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they're sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A boy plays in front of a store selling children's school stationery, backpacks, protective masks and hand sanitizers in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Poster in Spanish reads '2020, the return to school most wished for. We want to go back to school'. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Schools in the Spanish capital are scheduled to open on Sept. 4. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

A medical worker distributes papers to teachers and school staff waiting for a blood COVID-19 test at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A school teacher sits for a blood COVID-19 test at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. Italy, Europe’s first virus hot spot, is hiring 40,000 more temporary teachers and ordering extra desks, but some won’t be ready until October. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno