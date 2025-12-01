Catch of the year? Commanders' Treylon Burks makes incredible 1-handed TD grab vs. Broncos

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Treylon Burks of the Washington Commanders made one of the best catches of the 2025 NFL season, a falling, one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

With Washington facing third-and-goal from the 5 on its opening possession of the second half, Marcus Mariota took a shotgun snap and threw to Burks on a fade route. Burks was well covered by Broncos cornerback Riley Moss but turned, leaped and extended his right arm, bringing the ball in as he fell to the turf.