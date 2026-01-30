Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-winning comedian of 'Schitt's Creek' and 'SCTV' fame, dies at 71

O’Hara’s career was launched at the Second City in Toronto in the in 1970s. It was there that she first worked with Eugene Levy, who would become a lifelong collaborator — and her “Schitt’s Creek” costar. The two would be among the original cast of the sketch show “SCTV,” which would help launch the careers of other top Canadian comedians, like Martin Short and Andrea Martin.

O'Hara's dramatic turn in HBO's “The Last of Us” earned her an Emmy nomination, as did her recent role as a Hollywood producer in “The Studio.”

She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.

___

Noveck reported from New York. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed reporting.