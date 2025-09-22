CeeDee Lamb has high ankle sprain that could sideline star Cowboys receiver multiple games

“Certainly, he's got a high ankle sprain and every one of those are different,” Jones said. “We'd love to have him back for Green Bay, but at the same time we've also got to understand the injury is what it is and we'll play it out.”

Lamb was injured the first time he touched the ball against the Bears. He lined up at running back and took a handoff running right when his feet got crossed up and his left leg buckled under the leg of linebacker Noah Sewell, who dropped Lamb for a 1-yard loss.

The 2023 All-Pro limped to the sideline, got the ankle taped and tried to come back in the second quarter. Lamb lasted just one play, going in motion before pulling up lame in the middle of a route. He signaled to the sideline as if to say he couldn't play any longer.

The injury ended Lamb's four-game streak of 100-yard showings going back to last season. It was the longest active streak in the NFL and tied the longest of his career.

The Cowboys kept pace offensively in the first half but faded after the break, going scoreless. Tight end Jake Ferguson had a career-high 13 catches for 82 yards.

George Pickens, who will take over the No. 1 receiver role while Lamb is out, had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, but one of Dak Prescott's passes bounced off his hands for a Chicago interception.

“When you’ve got the plays that we’ve got, we’re wondering anyways how teams are going to play us, so then when you lose a guy like that, maybe it made their game plan a lot easier from their standpoint to double George, cloud George is what they did early,” Prescott said. “It’s tough to win a game when you lose a player like CeeDee.”

