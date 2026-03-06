Celtics star Jayson Tatum's status upgraded to available, clearing way for season debut vs. Dallas

Tatum was listed as questionable for the game Thursday. It marked the first time this season he hadn’t been listed as sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation for the injury he suffered during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the New York Knicks last May.

Tatum previously indicated his return to the court would be for a home game.

Boston (41-21) currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

