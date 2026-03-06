Celtics star Jayson Tatum's status upgraded to available, clearing way for season debut vs. Dallas

Breaking: Apartment manager accused of renting uninhabitable units to Haitian immigrants

Sports
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – AP Sports Writer
18 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s status has been upgraded to available, clearing the way for him to make his season debut almost 10 months after having surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Tatum’s status was updated Friday afternoon ahead of the Celtics’ home matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Tatum was listed as questionable for the game Thursday. It marked the first time this season he hadn’t been listed as sidelined and undergoing rehabilitation for the injury he suffered during Game 4 of Boston’s Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the New York Knicks last May.

Tatum previously indicated his return to the court would be for a home game.

Boston (41-21) currently sits in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

