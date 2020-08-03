CEO of Puerto Rico's power company to resign amid outages

Rolón and others celebrated Ortiz’s upcoming resignation, accusing him and other company officials of improvising as outages continue.

Ortiz had become the company’s third CEO in two weeks when he was appointed to the position in July 2018 as the island struggled to recover from a lack of leadership, bankruptcy and outages caused by Hurricane Maria. He said on Monday that at the time he committed to the position for two years.

“My resignation comes at an appropriate moment in the transformation of PREPA into the modern electric utility all Puerto Ricans deserve,” Ortiz said in a statement.

Last week, Ortiz blamed the outage prior to the storm on what he said was sabotage or human error, saying it was done manually. However, the company’s head of transmission and distribution disputed that conclusion, saying it was too early to say what happened.

Meanwhile, the company’s 1.5 million customers grow increasingly exasperated with the ongoing outages. Among them is Laura Mejía, a mother of two who lives in an impoverished neighborhood and was forced to throw out food when she was left without power for three days a week before Isaias skirted the island.

“We spent three days without sleep,” she said, noting that recent heat indexes have surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit. “We were incommunicados and didn’t even have a fan because we don’t have a generator.”