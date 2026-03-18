Champions League: Barcelona routs Newcastle 7-2 as Spain dominates England again

Tied at 1-1 after the first leg in Newcastle, Barcelona went ahead twice in the first 20 minutes and twice Newcastle soon leveled with rare goals from Anthony Elanga.

Momentum swung when Lamine Yamal scored a penalty with the last kick of the half to give Barcelona a lead at 3-2 it would not give up again. Last week, the 18-year-old Yamal's penalty deep in stoppage time denied Newcastle a first-leg win.

La Liga again topped the Premier League one day after Real Madrid won 2-1 at Manchester City to complete a 5-1 aggregate score. In Madrid, captain Fede Valverde's first-half hat trick had swatted Man City aside.

Later Wednesday, Atletico Madrid will start 5-2 up on Tottenham in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Barcelona and Atletico will meet in the quarterfinals if the Madrid club protects its first-leg lead in north London.

Real Madrid is set to next meet Bayern Munich which kicks off later Wednesday with a 6-1 lead hosting Atalanta.

English hopes Wednesday may rest with Liverpool, which hosts Galatasaray at Anfield needing to overturn a 1-0 loss from the first match in Istanbul. There is reportedly growing pressure on Liverpool manager Arne Slot heading into the game.

England had a record six teams in the round of 16, but only Arsenal has so far advanced. Chelsea was eliminated Tuesday by defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Goals galore for Barcelona

Barcelona is scoring for fun at Camp Nou this year. It's now eight games at home in the Champions League, La Liga or Copa del Rey and Barcelona has won all eight, getting at least three goals each time.

Seven against Newcastle was coach Hansi Flick's best yet, started by Raphinha’s sixth-minute shot —finishing a move where two Newcastle defenders slipped to the turf — then 18-year-old Marc Bernal found space alone in the goalmouth in the 18th.

Barcelona's fast start to the second half saw López run clear on to slick passes from Gerard Martín to Raphinha and score with a well-placed shot.

Lewandowski scored with a header then a lashed shot before Raphinha got his second, and Barcelona's seventh, in the 72nd when a Newcastle defender misplayed the ball across the penalty area.

Camp Nou even unlocked Newcastle's Elanga scoring touch. The Sweden winger was goalless in 35 previous games this season in the Premier League or Champions League yet struck twice in a 13-minute spell.

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