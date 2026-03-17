Champions League: Bodø/Glimt's fairytale run ended in 5-0 thrashing by Sporting Lisbon

Sporting’s stirring comeback should give some inspiration to Manchester City and Chelsea, who also faced three-goal deficits against Real Madrid (3-0) and Paris Saint-Germain (5-2) on Tuesday.

In the other match, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are tied at 1-1 going into the second leg in London — with the winner meeting Sporting in the quarterfinals.

Bodø/Glimt has charmed the soccer world

Bodø/Glimt — the northernmost team ever to play in the Champions League — has charmed the world of soccer with an unlikely streak of wins in its debut campaign in Europe’s top tournament.

After beating Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the final two rounds of the league stage to squeeze into the playoff round, Bodø/Glimt defeated Inter Milan — last season’s runner-up — home and away to advance to the round of 16.

A 3-0 win in its 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium last week didn’t prove enough against Sporting, which dominated throughout in the return match and scored through Gonçalo Inácio, Pedro Gonçalves and Luis Suarez to take the game to extra time.

There, Uruguay left back Maximiliano Araújo scored in the 92nd minute to put Sporting ahead on aggregate for the first time and Bodø/Glimt had no answer. Rafael Nel added a fifth in stoppage time.

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This story has been corrected to say Sporting Lisbon won 5-0 in second paragraph.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer