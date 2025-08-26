Champions League coming to Kazakhstan and northern Norway after Almaty and Bodo/Glimt advance

Bodo/Glimt of Norway eased past Sturm Graz — winning 6-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 loss in the return leg in Austria — to bring Champions League games to its stadium inside the Arctic Circle this season.

Unheralded Cypriot champion Pafos stunned Red Star Belgrade, the European champion in 1991, with an 89th-minute goal by Brazilian forward Jajá to draw 1-1 at home and advance 3-2 on aggregate.

All three winners will take their places alongside title holder Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and a stellar list of European powers in the draw ceremony at Monaco on Thursday.

Kairat advanced 10 years after Astana played in the group stage as the only other Kazakh team to compete in the elite European competition.

Almaty is four time zones and thousands of kilometers (miles) east of potential opponents from England and Portugal.

Celtic, the 1967 European Cup winner, drops into the second-tier Europa League with Red Star and Sturm Graz, one year after all three played in the Champions League.

Four more Champions League qualifying playoffs will be decided Wednesday to complete the 36-team lineup.

Jose Mourinho takes Fenerbahce to his former club Benfica with the teams tied at 0-0. Club Brugge starts 3-1 up at home to Rangers while Qarabag leads by the same score against visiting Ferencvaros. Copenhagen hosts Basel tied at 1-1.

