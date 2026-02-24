Champions League playoffs: Bodø/Glimt pulls off stunning upset against Inter Milan

In its first season in European club soccer's top competition Bodø/Glimt has produced one shock after another following wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the end of the league phase. But victory over two legs against last year's beaten finalist Inter was its biggest feat yet.

Second-half goals from Jens Petter Hauge and Hakon Evjen stunned the home fans in Milan and set Bodø/Glimt on course for a clash with City or Sporting Lisbon in the next round.

Alessandro Bastoni pulled a goal back for Inter, but by then the damage had already been done.

Atletico beat Club Brugge 4-1 and completed a 7-4 aggregate win, Newcastle won 3-2 against Qarabag (9—3) and Bayer Leverkusen advanced 2-0 on aggregate against Olympiacos after 0-0 draw in the second leg.

Atletico advances

A hat trick by Alexander Sorloth helped Atletico Madrid finally shake off Club Brugge.

The Spanish giant won 4-1 in the second leg, but the wide margin on the night didn't tell the full story of Brugge's resilience over two games.

A 3-3 draw in Belgium last week had seen Brugge come back from two goals down and then level again in the 89th minute.

In the second leg in Madrid it fought back once more after Sorloth fired Atletico in front in the 23rd. Joel Ordonez leveled 13 minutes later.

Diego Simeone's team went 2-1 ahead through Johnny Cardoso early in the second half and Brugge's resolve was finally broken.

Sorloth completed his hat trick with goals in the 76th and 87th to secure Atletico's place in the next round.

