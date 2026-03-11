Arsenal salvages 1-1- draw with Leverkusen in the Champions League, Real Madrid hosts Man City

Mikel Arteta's team looked set to go into next week's second leg a goal down until Malik Tillman's foul on Noni Madueke. After a VAR check, the penalty was confirmed and Germany international Havertz fired low past Janis Blaswich.

The second leg is at the Emirates Stadium in London next Tuesday.

Later Wednesday, Real Madrid and Manchester City were set to go at it again in the Champions League - the fifth season in a row that the rivals have been drawn against each other in European club soccer's biggest competition.

By the end of the round of 16 they will have played each other three times this season after meeting in the league phase.

City won 2-1 on that occasion but goes into the latest encounter knowing it has been eliminated by Madrid in each of the last two seasons.

Madrid is missing big names with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all out for the 15-time champion.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was hosting Chelsea, the Club World Cup winner and Bodø/Glimt was at home to Sporting Lisbon.

