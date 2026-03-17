Champions League: Real Madrid, PSG and Bodø/Glimt protect 3-goal leads in round of 16

Tournament heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain and tiny Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt are protecting three-goal leads as they look to clinch their places in the Champions League quarterfinals
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF, in Madrid, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sports
By STEVE DOUGLAS – AP Sports Writer
8 hours ago
X

Protecting three-goal leads, Champions League heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain will look to clinch their places in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

So, amazingly, will tiny Bodø/Glimt.

There's a one-sided look to the first batch of second-leg matches to be completed in the round of 16, as Madrid and PSG arrive in England with a 3-0 lead over Manchester City and a 5-2 lead over Chelsea, respectively.

This could be a tough week for the much-hyped Premier League, as all six of its round-of-16 representatives failed to win across the first legs.

Arsenal looks best placed of the English teams to advance and will take on Bayer Leverkusen in London on Tuesday with the score at 1-1.

Then there's Bodø/Glimt, in its debut season in the Champions League and easily the least-heralded team to make it through to the knockout stage.

The Norwegian club leads Sporting Lisbon 3-0 from the first leg and is looking to complete another upset, having eliminated Inter Milan — last season's runner-up — in the playoff round and beaten Man City and Atletico Madrid in its final two matches of the first phase to avoid getting knocked out.

No Norwegian club has reached the quarterfinals since Rosenborg in 1997.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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