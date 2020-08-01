Chargers' Joey Bosa signs $135 million contract extension

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Bosa is going into his fifth season. He was the third overall pick in the 2016 draft and has been selected to two Pro Bowls. He tied for second in the AFC last season with 11 1/2 sacks and has double-digit sacks in three of his four seasons. He was third among defensive ends and second in the AFC with 60 tackles, including 16 for loss. Bosa also had 25 quarterback hits and forced a fumble.

Last year, Bosa became the first Chargers player since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three straight multi-sack games.