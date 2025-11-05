Chelsea draws 2-2 at Qarabag in Champions League. Pafos beats Villarreal for its 1st win

Garnacho struck in the 53rd for Chelsea, which was coming off Champions League victories over Ajax and Benfica after opening the league phase with a loss at leader Bayern Munich.

In the other early game, Pafos earned its first-ever league-phase win by beating Spanish club Villarreal 1-0 at home in Cyprus.

Villarreal, back in the Champions League for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2022, remains winless after four matches.

___

