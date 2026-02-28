Cher's son charged with simple assault and trespassing at New Hampshire private school

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police say Cher's son was arrested on Friday after acting belligerently at a New Hampshire private high school, of which he has no association.

Elijah Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late Gregg Allman, was also charged with a violation of disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime.