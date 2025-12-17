Chevrolet Traverse vs Ford Explorer

If you want the most passenger and cargo space possible from a three-row crossover SUV, the Chevrolet Traverse is a go-to choice. Its rear seats are a bit hard and flat, but there’s no arguing about the room that’s back there. Even adults can fit in the third row, and you’ll be able to fit a lot more luggage behind that third row than in the Explorer. It can also seat up to eight people.

The Explorer can’t match the Traverse in this regard. Its second-row seats lack legroom compared to the Traverse, and its third row is only suitable for children and teenagers. Maximum seating capacity is only seven. The Explorer’s cargo area is actually pretty good for a three-row crossover — the underfloor storage area behind the third row expands the available space beyond what the specs might indicate — but ultimately you’ll be able to fit more of your stuff in the Traverse.

Advantage: Chevrolet Traverse

Technology

Edmunds scores the Explorer’s in-car technology higher, but it’s a tight gap, and there’s certainly a chance you’ll prefer the Chevrolet’s 17.7-inch touchscreen to Ford’s 13.2-inch touchscreen. That said, size isn’t everything, and we slightly prefer the look, layout and functionality of the Explorer’s latest tech interface. Both systems feature Google Built-in capability, which includes integrated Google Maps and Google Assistant, the latter of which you can effectively use for voice commands of various vehicle functions. Both SUVs have wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

The Explorer also comes with a few more driver assistance tech as standard, including lane-centering steering assistance for the adaptive cruise control system. To get that in the Traverse, you have to step up to the full hands-free highway driving assist system known as Super Cruise. That works very well, but the Explorer matches it with Ford’s similar BlueCruise hands-free driving system.

Advantage: Ford Explorer

Driving and fuel economy

If you’re asking which of these is more enjoyable to drive, the answer is the Ford Explorer, and it’s not even close. It accelerates more quickly and is more stable and secure when going around corners or performing emergency handling maneuvers. That’s true for the Explorer with its standard 300-horsepower engine or its available 400-horsepower V6 found in the Explorer ST. The Explorer is surprisingly agile yet also smooth and comfortable.

Superlatives are much harder to scrounge together for the disappointing Traverse. It may be more powerful with its 328 horsepower than the base Explorer engine, but its acceleration was slower in Edmunds’ testing. Its overly firm ride and ponderous handling don’t do it any favors either.

The Traverse’s fuel economy is more competitive, but it still trails the Explorer. The Ford’s standard engine gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined with standard rear-wheel drive and 23 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. The Traverse gets an estimated 22 mpg combined with front-wheel drive or 21 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

Advantage: Ford Explorer

Pricing and value

The Traverse’s size advantage can’t be discounted when talking about value — you’re literally getting more SUV for the money. The Explorer starts at $42,280, and the Traverse starts at $42,695. Adding all-wheel drive costs $2,000 on both SUVs. So, they’re similar to start and comparably equipped, too. Pricing remains close when comparing midgrade models, but the Traverse’s top trims are far pricier than the Explorer’s despite comparable equipment. Even the 400-horsepower Explorer ST costs less to start than the loaded Traverse RS, which is sportier in appearance only.

Although the Traverse’s size advantage certainly counts toward its value, so do all of the Explorer’s various advantages.

Advantage: Ford Explorer

Edmunds says

A big interior is a key attribute for a three-row SUV, and the Chevrolet Traverse certainly delivers on this front. But the Ford Explorer’s advantages in nearly every other aspect make it Edmunds’ recommended choice.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. James Riswick is a contributor at Edmunds.