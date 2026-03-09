Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce nearing a deal for his 14th season, AP source says

The 36-year-old Kelce said late last season that he would make a decision on whether to retire by early March, which would give the Chiefs some certainty as they attempt to rebuild their roster. The negotiating window for free agents opened Monday and the league year begins Wednesday, at which point trades and contracts can be finalized.

The Chiefs also are trying to plan for next month's NFL draft. They have two first-round picks following their trade of cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams last week, their original at No. 9 and the No. 29 selection that they picked up from Los Angeles.

"I think we’ve kind of taken a different approach with Travis in the sense that we’ve prepared for either scenario,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said during last month's scouting combine. “Coach (Andy Reid) had mentioned on Friday he’s had great dialogue with Travis. On our end, myself, (assistant general manager) Chris Shea and Travis’ crew, we’ve had some good dialogue there.

"Travis is the best, he’s an icon and hopefully he comes back and we’ll just let that process play out.”

Kelce has myriad interests besides football, whether it be his “New Heights” podcast with his brother and retired Eagles center Jason Kelce, or his roles in film and TV. He also is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift with a wedding expected to take place soon.

But Kelce also has been adamant about the important role that football continues to play in his life.

He first began contemplating retirement two years ago, but he was drawn back to Kansas City last season in large part because he did not want his career to end with a humbling loss to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl. The same feeling of disappointment almost certainly played a role in his return again with the Chiefs now coming off a 6-11 season — their worst since 2012.

Then there is the desire to play one more season with Patrick Mahomes.

One of Kelce's best friends, Mahomes missed the final three games of last season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of a loss to the Chargers that eliminated Kansas City from playoff contention. The two-time MVP quarterback underwent surgery the next day and made it clear to reporters a few weeks later that he intended to be ready for Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Kelce returned last season in his best shape in years. And while he only caught 76 passes, his fewest since the 2015 season, Kelce still had 851 yards and five touchdowns — numbers that once again ranked him among the leading tight ends in the NFL.

Kelce, who will turn 37 in October, has 1,080 catches for 13,002 yards and 82 touchdowns in 192 regular-season games, putting him fourth among tight ends in receptions and third in yards in NFL history. He also has 178 catches for 2,078 yards and 20 TDs during the postseason, which have helped him win five AFC championship rings and three Super Bowl rings.

