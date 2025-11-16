Chile's presidential race headed to tense runoff between communist and hard-right candidates

“I trust that dialogue, respect and love for Chile will prevail over any differences,” Boric said as he congratulated the rivals.

Shortly after he spoke, cheers erupted from the campaign headquarters of Jara and Kast on opposite ends of the capital of Santiago.

Jara claimed more than 26% of valid ballots — far short of the 50% threshold to claim victory in the first round.

“I want to send a warm hug to all those who voted for me,” Jara said after learning of the results. "This is a great country."

Kast was close behind, securing over 24% of the vote, underscoring the power of his tough-on-crime platform in response to widespread discontent with rising insecurity and illegal immigration.

That could clear the way for a swing to the right in Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer and one of the region’s most prosperous and stable countries.

It was the first presidential election in Chile since voting has been mandatory and the registration of voters automatic, with over 15.7 million voters obliged to vote out of a national population of over 18 million, after years of abysmal voter turnout.

Even as Jara, 51, the government’s former labor minister, came out on top, Kast, 59, will be buoyed in the second round by a good share of votes that went to the eliminated right-wing challengers.