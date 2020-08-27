China criticizes US sanctions over South China Sea buildup

Chinese officials have made similar comments in previous disputes, though they often are followed by no official action.

The Commerce Department said the companies were targeted for their role in building artificial islands through dredging operations and other activities that cause environmental damage and infringe on other nations’ claims.

“The relevant construction China carried out on its own territory is entirely within the scope of sovereignty and has nothing to do with militarization,” said Zhao. “There is no reason for the U.S. side to impose illegal sanctions on Chinese enterprises and individuals because of their participation in relevant domestic construction.”