China says it has a deal with the EU on steps to resolve their dispute over EV imports

HONG KONG (AP) — China said Monday it has reached a deal with the European Union on exports of Chinese made electric vehicles to the bloc.
The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said the EU will be issuing guidelines on minimum pricing for Chinese auto exporters. It did not directly mention if the deal involved an end to the tariffs of up to 35.3% that the EU imposed on imports of Chinese EVs following an investigation.
In Other News
1
Soon-to-open Middletown business sells earrings made of real cicada...
2
Comedian Becky Robinson added to Clark State PAC season
3
‘We thought we did our due diligence’: Butler County couple recounts...
4
John Carter, guilty in death of Katelyn Markham, denied early prison...
5
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...