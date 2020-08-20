China, US say talks on implementing trade pact coming soon

The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A meeting scheduled for last week was to be held online but was postponed.

“Both parties have agreed to hold a call in the near future,” Gao said.

Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, said the administration has “many huge complaints about China, many,” but that both sides are engaged on the deal. He said China has been buying “a ton” of commodities, mostly agricultural goods, and that the U.S. trade representative believes China is “following their script.”

“So far, so good,” Kudlow said.

The two governments have rolled back some penalties but most of the punitive tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other's goods remain in place.

