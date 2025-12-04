China's Xi and France's Macron pledge cooperation on global crises and trade

France seeks help to end Ukraine war

The French leader is seeking to involve Beijing in pressuring Russia toward a ceasefire with Ukraine after a recent burst of diplomacy around a U.S.-led peace plan.

“We are facing the risk of the disintegration of the international order that brought peace to the world for decades, and in this context, the dialogue between China and France is even more essential than ever,” Macron said Thursday.

“I hope that China will join our call, our efforts to achieve, as soon as possible, at the very least a ceasefire in the form of a moratorium on strikes targeting critical infrastructure,” he said.

Xi did not say respond to France's call, but said that "China supports all efforts that work towards peace” and called for a peace deal that all parties will accept.

China has provided strong diplomatic support to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine and has also extended an economic lifeline through increased trade.

Xi also announced that China will provide $100 million to help Gaza's ongoing humanitarian crisis and to support the territory's recovery and reconstruction.

Xi called for building greater political trust with France by showing each other support while demonstrating each side's “independence.”

“No matter how the external environment changes, both sides as major powers should always demonstrate independence and strategic vision, show mutual understanding and mutual support for each other on core matters and major critical issues,” he said.

“China and France should demonstrate their sense of responsibility, raise high the banner of multilateralism ... and firmly stand on the right side of history,” he added.

Both are eager for more trade

Trade was another major focus of Thursday's agenda.

Xi said during the joint appearance that both sides had agreed to work towards greater economic cooperation in areas of aerospace, aeronautics, nuclear energy, as well as new areas such as green industries and AI. They signed 12 agreements, including ones calling for cooperation on a new round of panda conservation efforts and exchanges in higher education and research.

The European Union bloc runs a massive trade deficit with China: over 300 billion euros ($348 billion) last year. China alone represents 46% of France’s total trade deficit.

France and the European Union have described China as simultaneously a partner, a competitor and a systemic rival. Recent years have been marked by trade disputes across a range of industries after the EU undertook a probe into Chinese electric vehicles subsidies and China responded with investigations into imports of European brandy, pork and dairy products.

But France was able to get an exemption for most cognac producers in July.

China, facing its own economic slump, is also signaling it wants more business.

"China's open door will only open wider," Xi said, saying that the country plans to “expand market access, and opening up areas” of investment “and guide the cross-border, orderly, and rational layout of industrial and supply chains.”

Xi also called for both sides to continue to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the EU.

Some argue bilateral deals could undermine EU

Experts have said they expect Beijing to use this visit to strengthen its individual ties with one of Europe's most important economies, at the expense of the greater EU bloc.

“China seeks to drive a wedge into this EU approach by making deals bilaterally with individual EU members,” said Lyle Morris, a senior fellow on Foreign Policy and National Security as the Asia Society.

Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron touched down in Beijing Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, Macron was greeted by a military band and groups of children waving flags at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. The two leaders attended the closing of a Franco-Chinese business forum Thursday. Macron’s agenda also includes meetings with Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The French presidential couple will then travel to Chengdu in China’s Sichuan province.

Chengdu is also home to the Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, where Yuan Meng, who was the first giant panda born in France and was named by first lady Brigitte Macron, is now staying. France last month sent back to China a couple of star giant pandas who lived in the country for 13 years and gave birth to three cubs.

Wu reported from Bangkok.